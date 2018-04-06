WrestlingInc.com

WWE Veteran Praises Current Locker Room, Jeff Jarrett Arrives For WrestleMania (Video), WWE Merch

By Marc Middleton | April 06, 2018

- Above is another new WrestleMania 34 Diary video with 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and his family traveling from Nashville to New Orleans for the big weekend. Jarrett greets various WWE Superstars before being asked to spell his name at check-in for a throwback moment.

Jeff Jarrett Gets Emotional When Talking About Vince McMahon, First Meeting Bobby Roode (Videos)
See Also
Jeff Jarrett Gets Emotional When Talking About Vince McMahon, First Meeting Bobby Roode (Videos)

- WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for Nia Jax, Triple H, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Carmella, Finn Balor and Matt Hardy, just in time for WrestleMania 34. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.

- WWE veteran Goldust tweeted the following praise for the current locker room this week:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WrestleMania 34 Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top