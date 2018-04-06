WWE Star Gives Props To Ronda Rousey, WWE Make-A-Wish Events (Photos), Cathy Kelley - New Day Video

- Above is Cathy Kelley's live WWE Now interview with The New Day, filmed at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans. Cathy incorrectly mentions that Kurt Angle will be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal but as noted, the 5 new participants for the match are Kane, Aiden English, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable and Curt Hawkins.

- Natalya discusses WrestleMania 34 being special for the women's division in her new blog for The Edmonton Sun, now available at this link. She wrote the following on Ronda Rousey:

At the Royal Rumble, no one could forget the debut of Ronda Rousey. Ronda is one of the most prominent names and a pioneer for female athletes. To have her join our roster of strong, empowered women is truly awesome. Ronda is very special in so many ways. She is a dedicated athlete who is passionate about what she believes in. What I love about her is that she makes no apologies for who she is. If she has a dream, she goes for it, even if she's not entirely sure how it's going to all work out. She knows that if she gives it her all and puts in the work, she won't have regrets. I respect Ronda, I admire her and I'm proud to call her a friend. I also can't wait to wrestle her one day!

See Also Ronda Rousey Reportedly Wants a Top Talent To Become Her Manager In WWE

- WWE held a private autograph signing with 28 Make-A-Wish families on Thursday in New Orleans. Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, Sin Cara, Bayley and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss were there to meet with fans. Earlier in the day the kids played video games with WWE NXT Superstars Adam Cole, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven and Women's Champion Ember Moon at Dave & Busters. Those 28 families will also be attending WrestleMania 34 on Sunday. Below are photos from both events: