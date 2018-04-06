Cody Rhodes To Receive Police Escort At Supercard Of Honor XII, WOH Tournament Match, Bound By Honor

- Above is a second round match between Deonna Purrazzo and Mayu Iwatani in the Women of Honor tournament. Iwatani would get the victory via a dragon lock suplex to go to the semis. Both the semis and the finals will take place on Saturday at Supercard of Honor XII. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of the event beginning at 7:30pm ET! The semis will feature Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein and Tenille Dashwood vs. Sumie Sakai.

- ROH has updated the card for Bound for Honor, which will take place on April 28 in Lakeland, Florida. Below is the full card:

* Four ROH World Champions (ROH, TV, Tag) vs. The Bullet Club (8-Man Tag Match)

* Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page

* Jay Lethal vs. Josh Woods

- ROH announced the Louisiana Wrestling/Boxing Commission confirmed that Cody will be receiving a police escort to the ring on Saturday for his entrance. Cody will be taking on Kenny Omega in a much anticipated match that should settle who is the leader of the Bullet Club. This event will be in front of a record ROH crowd of just under 6,000 fans.