AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura Turned Into Holograms (Video), Stephanie McMahon On People TV, Stock

- WWE posted this video of Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles visiting the Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios to be turned into holograms for the Littlstar app.
- WWE stock was up 1.24% today, closing at $37.52 per share. Today's high was $38.02 and the low was $36.86.
- People TV will be airing an exclusive interview with Stephanie McMahon on Wednesday, April 11th. Below is a preview with Stephanie discussing various celebrity match-ups:
.@StephMcMahon may be facing off against @RondaRousey this Sunday at #WrestleMania, but that doesn't mean she can't have a match-up game of her own! Catch her exclusive interview Wednesday, April 11th #PeopleFeatures pic.twitter.com/jf7wOk1SKS— PeopleTV (@peopletv) April 6, 2018