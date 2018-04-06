AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura Turned Into Holograms (Video), Stephanie McMahon On People TV, Stock

- WWE posted this video of Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles visiting the Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios to be turned into holograms for the Littlstar app.

- WWE stock was up 1.24% today, closing at $37.52 per share. Today's high was $38.02 and the low was $36.86.

- People TV will be airing an exclusive interview with Stephanie McMahon on Wednesday, April 11th. Below is a preview with Stephanie discussing various celebrity match-ups: