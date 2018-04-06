WrestlingInc.com

AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura Turned Into Holograms (Video), Stephanie McMahon On People TV, Stock

By Marc Middleton | April 06, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles visiting the Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios to be turned into holograms for the Littlstar app.

- WWE stock was up 1.24% today, closing at $37.52 per share. Today's high was $38.02 and the low was $36.86.

HHH & Stephanie McMahon On Featuring Women In A Male-Dominated Sport, WrestleMania Experience, More
See Also
HHH & Stephanie McMahon On Featuring Women In A Male-Dominated Sport, WrestleMania Experience, More

- People TV will be airing an exclusive interview with Stephanie McMahon on Wednesday, April 11th. Below is a preview with Stephanie discussing various celebrity match-ups:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WrestleMania 34 Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top