- Above is the latest Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 34 Diary video with a sneak peek at Bryan's ring gear for Sunday's big match with Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

- The WrestleMania's Greatest Moments special that aired on the USA Network last night drew 746,000 viewers and ranked #26 for the night on cable, according to Showbuzz Daily.

- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with WWE Champion AJ Styles plugging his WWE Ride Along episode with Bobby Roode: