WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Live Coverage, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

- The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet special opens up from the Smoothie King Center. Hosts Byron Saxton and Maria Menounos welcome us. We see Samoa Joe, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and others on the red carpet with their significant others. They send us to Renee Young, who is with Joe. Joe says he's recovering from his injury. Joe says he has a date tonight but he heard Renee's date couldn't make it, referring to Dean Ambrose. Joe talks about being happy to be here and says he's looking forward to Mark Henry, Jeff Jarrett and The Dudley Boyz getting inducted. Renee sends us to Charly Caruso, who is with The New Day in matching suits. They talk about feeling good going into Sunday's SmackDown Tag Team Title Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34. We go back to Maria and Byron, who are with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. She's ready and pumped for Sunday.

Renee is with Bayley and her fiance, Aaron Solow. Fans chant Rusev Day as Bayley talks about the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and Sasha Banks. Byron and Maria send us to a break. We come back and Charly is with Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. Naomi says she's super excited to see D-Von Dudley get inducted. Jimmy talks about also wanting to see The Dudley Boyz get inducted. Jimmy also feels good but nervous about Sunday's big match. Maria and Byron are with Rusev and Lana next. Fans chant for them. Rusev talks about Sunday's United States Title Fatal 4 Way while Lana looks forward to being the first Ravishing Winner of the Women's Battle Royal. Lana goes in and out of her accent, noting that she has a big plan for Sunday. They all sing "Lana is the best, Lana is #1" before we go to Renee with Corey Graves and his wife Amy. Graves jokes about no longer drinking liquids to prepare for 7 hours of commentary on Sunday. Charly is with Matt Hardy and Rebecca Hardy now. Matt talks about The Dudley Boyz getting inducted tonight. Byron and Maria are with WWE Champion AJ Styles and his wife Wendy. They're both looking forward to Jarrett's induction. Renee is with Nia Jax and The Rock's mother, Ata Johnson. Ata comments on how proud she is of Jax. We go to another break.

Back from the break and Byron plugs tonight's inductees. Renee is with WWE Hall of Famer Lita. She's happy to see Ivory get inducted tonight. Byron and Maria are with Jeff Hardy now, who confirms he's cleared to wrestle and just waiting on the right idea to return. He's most looking forward to seeing The Dudleyz get inducted tonight, and Jarrett's induction. Jeff also mentions there will be another Deletion match and he hopes to be involved. We go back to Charly, who is with Carmella and her sister Brie. Carmella is looking forward to seeing Ivory get inducted as well. She says she didn't bring her briefcase to the red carpet because it didn't go with her dress but it is backstage. Renee is with Sonya Deville now, who is overwhelmed at her first Hall of Fame experience. Dolph Ziggler interrupts but they tell him to go check out Charly instead. Sonya talks about looking forward to Bill Goldberg's induction. She also talks about the battle royal on Sunday and says she's just blessed to be here. Byron and Maria are with Bobby Roode and his girlfriend Deneane. Roode talks about being excited for Sunday, a moment he has waited 2 decades for. Roode says it will be surreal to hear 70,000 fans chanting "glorious" on Sunday. Renee is with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and his wife Gianna. Angle talks about Ronda Rousey's training and how she's going to surprise everyone on Sunday. Charly is with Seth Rollins and his girlfriend Sarah. Rollins has a lot of pressure on him for Sunday but he's looking forward to being in the ring with two top class athletes. Rollins believes they will steal the show. We go to another break.

Byron and Maria are with Randy Orton and his wife Kim now. Orton is most looking forward to hearing what The Dudleyz have to say tonight. He's also looking forward to hearing what Big Show and Mark Henry have to say. Orton says it's nice to be here and enjoy the atmosphere, stress free. He admits the nerves will kick in for WrestleMania on Sunday but he's done enough of these events that he knows how to handle the stress. Renee is with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, who has his parents with him. He calls them the stars of the upcoming "Miz & Mrs." show on USA Network. Miz talks about how hard it was to leave Maryse and their new daughter last night. Miz says Sunday is probably the biggest match of his career because the IC Title is everything to him. Miz is looking forward to Mark Henry's induction tonight. Charly is with Dana Warrior and her daughters. Dana talks about being back in New Orleans for the first time since her late husband The Ultimate Warrior was inducted. She also talks about presenting the Warrior Award tonight. Byron and Maria are with Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne. Rousey mentions how the WWE fans have accepted her and how it touches her heart daily. She says she didn't expect to be accepted by the fans this soon. Rousey also talks about how amazing Kurt Angle has been. We come back from a break and Charly is with Baron Corbin and his wife Rochelle. Corbin is looking forward to winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for the second time on Sunday. Renee is with JBL and two WWE Hall of Famers - The Godfather and Ron Simmons. Simmons says he's like a proud uncle with Henry going in tonight. Godfather says it's a big deal to him for Henry to go in. JBL says he's here to celebrate the inductions of The Dudleyz, Henry and Jarrett. Charly is with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who is excited about being the guest commentator for the Women's Battle Royal on Sunday. Beth says this WrestleMania feels like it's for the ladies and she's just excited to be a part of it. Byron and Maria are with Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella now. Bryan talks about Sunday's big return to the ring and that's it for the red carpet special.