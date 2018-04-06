WWE Announces New Podcast, Two Tournaments And Lots More For The WWE Network In 2018 (Video)

As seen above, a new WWE Network promo has confirmed several new programs to air in 2018, including a new podcast from Bruce Prichard.

The following programming has been revealed:

* Backlash, Money In the Bank, Extreme Rules,SummerSlam

* Camp WWE (new season)

* Ride Along (new season)

* The Edge and Christian Show (new season)

* Table For 3 (new season)

* WWE Story Time (new season)

* WWE 365: AJ Styles

* WWE 24: The Hardys - Woken

* WWE 24: RAW 25

* WWE 24: Ronda Rousey

* The 2nd Annual Mae Young Classic

* WWE King of the Ring UK Tournament

* Elias: Unplugged

* Something Else to Wrestle Podcast with Bruce Prichard

* Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia