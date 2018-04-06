WrestlingInc.com

WWE Announces New Podcast, Two Tournaments And Lots More For The WWE Network In 2018 (Video)

By Marc Middleton | April 06, 2018

As seen above, a new WWE Network promo has confirmed several new programs to air in 2018, including a new podcast from Bruce Prichard.

The following programming has been revealed:

* Backlash, Money In the Bank, Extreme Rules,SummerSlam
* Camp WWE (new season)
* Ride Along (new season)
* The Edge and Christian Show (new season)
* Table For 3 (new season)
* WWE Story Time (new season)
* WWE 365: AJ Styles
* WWE 24: The Hardys - Woken
* WWE 24: RAW 25
* WWE 24: Ronda Rousey
* The 2nd Annual Mae Young Classic
* WWE King of the Ring UK Tournament
* Elias: Unplugged
* Something Else to Wrestle Podcast with Bruce Prichard
* Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia

