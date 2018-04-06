Lucha Underground Season Four Premiere Date Revealed

During tonight's Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground show it was announced season four of Lucha Underground will begin on June 13 at 8pm ET. Season three finished up back on October 18, 2017. The show will return on the El Rey Network.
Below is media for the announcement:
Believers! We are back! The countdown to the new season is on... #luchaunderground #luchalibre #prowrestling #luchavsimpact #wrestlecon pic.twitter.com/P38LixczQf— Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) April 7, 2018
BREAKING: Season 4 of @LuchaElRey DEBUTS June 13th! #ImpactVSLucha pic.twitter.com/9YHub575ti— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 7, 2018