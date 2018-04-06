WrestlingInc.com

Lucha Underground Season Four Premiere Date Revealed

By Joshua Gagnon | April 06, 2018

During tonight's Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground show it was announced season four of Lucha Underground will begin on June 13 at 8pm ET. Season three finished up back on October 18, 2017. The show will return on the El Rey Network.






