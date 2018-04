Above is your first look at the WrestleMania 34 set inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The video features RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Naomi, Carmella and Sasha Banks.

See Also Current WWE WrestleMania Betting Odds Has Bad News For Titleholders

Sasha tweeted this photo from inside the stadium: