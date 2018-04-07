Sound Off Reactions To The Undertaker And John Cena At WrestleMania 34

Yesterday we asked for your thoughts on Undertaker and John Cena facing off in some capacity at WrestleMania 34. Basically all of you agree Undertaker will show up - either as The Deadman or The American Badass - and take down Cena. From there opinions varied quite a bit: they'll have a match, it will just be a segment and Undertaker will drop Cena, or this is just a setup for a match either later in the year/at next year's WrestleMania.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments.

Waylon Mercy:

"John Cena vs. The American Badass with Kid Rock performing the song."

Mr Bobbins:

"Nope. WrestleMania 35."

Mr. Wednesday:

"Of course they will have a match. There's no way Vince McMahon would let John Cena talk crap about both the Undertaker character and the man that plays him without there being a payoff. Mark Calaway is one of the few wrestlers in this business that Vince actually respects. Want proof? When the Undertaker had to go to the hospital for a concussion after losing to Brock Lesnar, Vince rode in the ambulance with him. Let that sink in for a second. Vince freakin' McMahon left WrestleMania -early- to be by Mark's side. Do you really think he's going to let anybody, even Cena, cut the kind of promos he's been cutting without there being a payoff? C'mon."

Omar Enrique:

"Not a Match. However, Biker Taker shows up and chokeslams Cena, then finishes with a Tombstone to Cena. That's it."

