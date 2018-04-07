Taya Valkyrie On Possibility Of Going To WWE, Body Shamers, Lucha Underground Season 4

Taya Valkyrie spoke with AfterBuzz TV's WPW Weekly on Lucha Underground, possibility of going to WWE, body shamers, and future goals. Here are some of the highlights:

Season four of Lucha Underground:

"I'm going to say that season four honestly was a really, really big turning point for the Taya character. I felt like she changed and grew and you really see a different side of her, then we had mid-prior seasons. Season four ... so much great stuff Is going on in my life, professionally and personally so I feel like it showed. It showed how passionate we all were about that TV show, especially since we took a long hiatus between season three and four. So, some people are going to say 'who is this girl,' because I completely feel like my style has changed; the way I wrestle has changed. I'm more confident, I know what I'm doing a lot more. Even though I've been wrestling for eight years, you never ever stop learning and growing. I feel like season four is going to be very interesting for everyone to watch."

Staying healthy and body shamers:

"I actually gained weight and I get it. I actually was been criticized very publicly by fans and things like that because during season 2 and season 3 [of Lucha Underground] I went through all that personal stuff and I went through a bad period of fighting an eating disorder and depression and things like that and now you're seeing me being healthy and me being in control of myself. So, I just want everyone to make sure everyone knows, that this is healthy! That is what women should look like and anyone who wants to talk s--- about a woman actually looking healthy has got a problem. I train really hard to look like that, I know I'm strong, I don't get injured. ... I used to get injured all the time and now I'm finally standing my ground."



Mexico and future goals:

"I just feel like the last few years have been absolutely insane, in a really good way. I think some of my career highlights have been being able to wrestle different girls in the states and represent Lucha Libre in my own way. And whatever that maybe, just kind of open people's eyes to what Lucha Libre is because I'm in love with Lucha and Mexico changed my life. For me, I'm very passionate about it and I want people to see it for what it is. I still feel like there is so much more for me to accomplish, AKA also getting the Impact Women's Title. I'm after it. And there are a lot of things on Lucha that I can't wait for you guys to watch because there are some pretty big moments in there too. I want to go back to Japan at some point, I want to go to Europe, I want to go to Australia … I want to travel with John and be able to share all this stuff with him, so we'll see what happens."

Possibly going to WWE:

"I think so. Why not? There is another place I have not been so maybe they need a little 'Wera Loca' in their life. And there a lot of really talented women on that roster right now that I think I would have great matches with. And a lot of men that I think I would have great matches with so maybe they need a little spice."

Valkyrie also discussed her wedding and more on Lucha Underground. You can check out the full interview in the video above or on iTunes.

