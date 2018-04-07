WWE NXT 'Takeover: New Orleans' Card For Tonight

Below is the final card for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm EST.

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Triple Threat, Finals of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Undisputed Era

Ladder Match to Crown the First-Ever NXT North American Champion

Ethan Carter III vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dain

Unsanctioned Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses.