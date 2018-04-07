Alberto El Patron No Shows Event, Cody Rhodes Comments On Police Escort, ROH Supercard Of Honor

- Above previews the match between ROH World Six-Man Champions SoCal Uncensored vs. The Young Bucks and Flip Gordon in a ladder match at Supercard of Honor XII. The event will take place later today beginning at 7:30pm ET and Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the entire event.

- Last night, Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground took place on Twitch with a scheduled main event of Austin Aries and Fenix vs. Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr. El Patron ended up no showing the event (no reason given) and the main event became a triple threat match. It should be noted, Alberto was taking photos at WrestleCon and appeared at the Impact Redemption PPV Press Conference earlier in the day. Below are the full results of last night's show:

* Matanza defeated Moose, Matt Sydal, Caleb Konley, Jack Evans, and Chavo Guerrero Jr.

* Knockouts Champion Allie defeated Taya Valkyrie

* Scott Steiner and Teddy Hart defeated OVE (Dave & Jake Crist)

* King Cuerno, Drago, and Aerostar defeated Andrew Everett, Dezmond Xavier, and DJZ

* Trevor Lee (w/ Caleb Konley) defeated Marty The Moth (w/ Famous B)

* Impact World Tag Team Champions LAX (Santana and Ortiz w/ Diamante) defeated Killshot and The Mack

* Brian Cage defeated Eli Drake

* Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan) defeated Eddie Edwards ("I Quit" match)

* Pentagon Jr. defeated Austin Aries and Fenix

- As noted, Cody will be receiving a police escort to the ring for Supercard of Honor XII for his match against Kenny Omega. Cody later commented, "After multiple threats called to the ROH headquarters & careful monitoring of the situation on Reddit, this is an appropriate measure. Safety is our #1 concern. I'd personally like to thank the folks at the Louisiana Wrestling/Boxing commission."

