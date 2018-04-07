UFC Promotes Conor McGregor On 'Embedded,' Several Championship Matches Set

- Despite being utterly embarrassed by what Conor McGregor did Thursday inside the Barclays Center, the UFC is using footage caught in the latest episode of "Embedded" ahead of Saturday's UFC 223 event.

McGregor, who posted bond Friday and is free to travel, must return for a hearing in June. The video shows his arrival inside the arena and subsequent actions that led to "Notorious" turning himself in to authorities.

Along with that, UFC president Dana White addresses the fighters injured and shaken by the incident, the UFC celebrates its 25th anniversary by visiting the New York Stock Exchange and Al Iaquinta steps in to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event for the lightweight title.

- During the special UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference held Friday in Brooklyn, several future championship matches were made official.

Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington will meet for the interim welterweight title on June 9 at UFC 225 in Chicago. Originally, the bout was expected to take place at UFC 224 in Brazil, but officials decided to keep it in the U.S. after the incident involving McGregor due to Covington's past comments concerning the Brazilian people.

At UFC 227, Cody Garbrandt will get his rematch with TJ Dillashaw for the bantamweight belt. The two will square off on August 4 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Dillashaw reclaimed the title when he bested Garbrandt last year in Madison Square Garden.