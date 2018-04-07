Jay Lethal On Tired Of Being Asked When He'll Go To WWE, Daniel Bryan, 'Macho Man' Impression

Jay Lethal spoke with Sporting News on being asked if he'll go to WWE, dream match against Daniel Bryan, and doing his impressions out in public. Here are some of the highlights:

Always being asked if he'll go to WWE:

"One funky thing that I do get tired of is when people say 'Hey man, quit wasting your time, go to WWE already.' First of all, I'm not wasting my time. I love what I do. I love Ring of Honor and I'm not interested in going anywhere right now. Second of all, I think some of the people that say that, they think you just go and knock on their door and say you're ready to go. It doesn't work like that either. Other than that, I don't get tired of it because that's wrestling fans and the main product that they watch is WWE and that's where they want to see all their favorite wrestlers."

Getting a chance to wrestle against Daniel Bryan:

"I got to tag with him years ago. I had my fingers crossed that his contract with WWE would expire and somehow we'd scoop him up. You know, deep down inside, he really wants to wrestle. I was kind of hoping and I think some of the other guys in the locker room kind of had their fingers crossed that could potentially happen. And who knows. I would love that opportunity but I'm leaning more towards it probably won't happen."

Doing his Macho Man and Ric Flair impressions in public:

"The 'Macho Man' one is easier to do because I don't have to yell. The Flair one I gotta yell so the 'Macho Man' one is easier to do. Me and my girl were out the other day. I can sneak that voice in while we're eating but if I did Flair randomly, I'm sure everyone would turn and look like what the hell is this guy yelling about. It's harder to do the Ric Flair when you're trying to be incognito."

Lethal also discussed Dalton Castle and HonorClub. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.