WrestlingInc.com

Full Tournament Results From WrestleMania 34 Axxess Day 2, Post-Match Videos Of The Winners

By Marc Middleton | April 07, 2018
Full Tournament Results From WrestleMania 34 Axxess Day 2, Post-Match Videos Of The Winners Photo Credit: @gravenbabies

WWE announced the following tournament results from day 2 of WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans. You can see post-match videos and photos from the day 2 matches below as well. Stay tuned for continued coverage of the Axxess tournaments and click here for the full brackets. Click here for results from day 1.

WWE UK Title Invitational First Round

* Lince Dorado defeated Raul Mendoza
* Mark Andrews defeated Zack Gibson

NXT North American Title Invitational First Round

* Chris Dijak defeated Ariya Daivari
* Hideo Itami defeated Wolfgang

NXT Tag Team Title Invitational First Round

* Forgotten Sons defeated SAnitY
* TM61 defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

NXT Women's Title Invitational First Round

* Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans
* Peyton Royce defeated Candice LeRae






Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WrestleMania 34 Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top