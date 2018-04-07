Full Tournament Results From WrestleMania 34 Axxess Day 2, Post-Match Videos Of The Winners

WWE announced the following tournament results from day 2 of WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans. You can see post-match videos and photos from the day 2 matches below as well. Stay tuned for continued coverage of the Axxess tournaments and click here for the full brackets. Click here for results from day 1.
WWE UK Title Invitational First Round
* Lince Dorado defeated Raul Mendoza
* Mark Andrews defeated Zack Gibson
NXT North American Title Invitational First Round
* Chris Dijak defeated Ariya Daivari
* Hideo Itami defeated Wolfgang
NXT Tag Team Title Invitational First Round
* Forgotten Sons defeated SAnitY
* TM61 defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
NXT Women's Title Invitational First Round
* Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans
* Peyton Royce defeated Candice LeRae
.@WWEPeytonRoyce advances in the #WomensChampionship Invitational Tournament at #Axxess! She's one step closer to gold! #Iconic @BillieKayWWE pic.twitter.com/36mfSW2o0F— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
.@MandrewsJunior picks up a big win at #Axxess in the #UKChampionship Invitational Tournament. In the mean time, if you want more #MarkAndrews catch him on #205Live and listen to @musicofjunior! pic.twitter.com/gu2xUvq9zM— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
#TM61 have some words for the rest of the #TagTeamChampionship Invitational Tournament as they move on to the next round! #Axxess @ShaneThorneWWE @WWENickMiller pic.twitter.com/c8wKqktUWz— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
.@DakotaKai_WWE makes a statement, as she moves on in the #WomensChampionship Invitational Tournament at #Axxess! pic.twitter.com/3Cff6EiEz3— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
The #StreetProfits @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins are seeing W's as they advance in the #Axxess #TagTeamChampionship Invitational Tournament! pic.twitter.com/wFhBXgKZc0— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018