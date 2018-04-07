Full Tournament Results From WrestleMania 34 Axxess Day 2, Post-Match Videos Of The Winners

WWE announced the following tournament results from day 2 of WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans. You can see post-match videos and photos from the day 2 matches below as well. Stay tuned for continued coverage of the Axxess tournaments and click here for the full brackets. Click here for results from day 1.

WWE UK Title Invitational First Round

* Lince Dorado defeated Raul Mendoza

* Mark Andrews defeated Zack Gibson

NXT North American Title Invitational First Round

* Chris Dijak defeated Ariya Daivari

* Hideo Itami defeated Wolfgang

NXT Tag Team Title Invitational First Round

* Forgotten Sons defeated SAnitY

* TM61 defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

NXT Women's Title Invitational First Round

* Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans

* Peyton Royce defeated Candice LeRae