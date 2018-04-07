WrestlingInc.com

EC3 Warns Tonight's Ladder Match Opponents (Video), Fans On WWE HOF Speeches, Backstage HOF Videos

By Marc Middleton | April 07, 2018

- Above is new video of Ethan Carter III hyping tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event and the six-man Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion with Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain, The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet.

- WWE has a poll asking fans who had the best 2018 WWE Hall of Fame speech. As of this writing, 30% voted for Bill Goldberg while 21% voted for The Dudley Boyz, 17% for Mark Henry, 13% for Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, 10% for Jeff Jarrett, 4% for Hillbilly Jim, 2% for Ivory and 2% for Kid Rock.

- Below are several backstage videos from the Hall of Fame ceremony:

Tom Phillips interviews Edge, Christian and The Dudleyz:

Mike Bennett interviews Kid Rock:

Tom interviews Lilian Garcia, Molly Holly and Ivory:

Tom talks to Shawn Michaels about his new haircut and Jarrett:

The Dudleyz bring Tommy Dreamer to tears:

The Miz asks Jarrius why he's his least-favorite Superstar:

