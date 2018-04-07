Paul Heyman On CM Punk Not Getting A WrestleMania Main Event, 'Mania Crowds, Managers Today

Paul Heyman spoke with Paste Magazine on CM Punk, WrestleMania crowds, and managers in today's pro wrestling environment. Here are some of the highlights:

WrestleMania crowds:

"I don't know what the makeup of my audience in New Orleans is going to be. The typical WWE audience, the typical critical of WWE audience, or anything typical at all. I have a feeling there's going to be a lot of different styles represented by its fanbase, all converging at the same time. I'm never of the opinion that anybody who desires a certain style is wrong for wanting that. There are people who like a certain style, and people who like another style. People who like this presentation and hate vehemently that presentation. You're never going to get 100% on the same page with a global crowd. It's always going to be a diverse set of opinions, which I like."

If managers are a thing of the past:

"I thought it was passé in 1991 when I asked to be called the CEO of the Dangerous Alliance instead of being called their manager. I haven't wanted to portray a manger since Paul E. Dangerously was with the Samoan Swat Team in 1989. I've always wanted to do some different presentation in that role. I don't consider myself a manger—I'm an advocate, and I truly believe that that is the description for the role that I play. If there's an act out there where somebody can play the manager, or be the manager, and it works, and it clicks at the box office with the audience, then all of a sudden it's not passé. As for now, how I envision what I can bring to the table, I don't think I can play what I consider to be the antiquated role of a manger. I think I play a different character, and that's the portrayal of, and actual implementation of, Brock's advocate."

CM Punk leaving WWE, partly because he wanted a main event at WrestleMania and wasn't given that spot:

"It doesn't matter what I think. It matters what Phil Brooks thinks. If in Phil Brooks's heart he is a righteous man by saying, 'I want the WrestleMania main event, I earned the WrestleMania main event, I feel that is my destiny, or there is nothing for me to pursue'—if he feels that he is a righteous man by saying, 'now that I understand that there is nothing left to pursue, so I'm out'—then he is a righteous man. If Phil Brooks doesn't think it was righteous for him to do it, then he's not a righteous man. But it's not for me to judge Phil Brooks as to what is right or wrong or whether he feels justified or not."

