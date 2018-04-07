ROH Episode 341 Recap: Champions In Action, Kenny Omega Confronts Cody, Cheeseburger



Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Marty Scurll has joined the commentary team. ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance. ROH Television Champion Kenny King & ROH World Champion Dalton Castle (with The Boys) make their entrances.

Dalton Castle & Kenny King vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Castle and Mark start the match. Castle locks in a waist-lock, Jay tags in as Mark backs Castle into the corner. Mark stomps on Castle. Jay uppercuts Castle. Castle ducks a clothesline attempt by Jay. King is tagged in. King and Jay lock up. King hits a Shoulder Block on Jay. King and Jay exchange waist-locks. King hits a Hip Toss on Jay heading into a commercial break.

Castle and Mark eventually exchange chops. Caste hits a Back Suplex on Mark. Castle hits an Exploder Suplex on Jay. King connects with a double knee strike to Jay in the corner. Silas Young comes down to the ring. King strikes Jay. Jay hits a hurricanruna on King. Jay hits a Jay-Driller on King. Jay pins King for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Young comes into the ring with King's title belt after the match. Young briefly holds the ROH Television Championship up. Marty Scurll grabs the ROH World Championship and teases striking Dalton Castle with it before handing him the belt.

Cheeseburger makes his entrance. Kikutaro is introduced in the ring. Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara have joined have joined the commentary team.

Cheeseburger vs. Kikutaro

They lock up. Kikutaro rolls Cheeseburger up for a two count. Kikutaro hits a shoulder block on Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger connects with a boot to Kikutaro. Kikutaro sends the referee into the corner. Cheeseburger clotheslines Kikutaro, before pinning him for a two count. Cheeseburger hits the ropes, Kikutaro powerslams Cheeseburger. Kikutaro pins Cheeseburger for a two count. Titus and Ferrara attack Kikutaro and Cheeseburger as the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: No Contest

Mayu Iwatani and Deonna Purrazzo make their entrances.

Mayu Iwatani vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Iwatani takes Purrazzo to the mat. Purrazzo hits a Shoulder Block on Iwatani. Purrazzo hits a hurricanruna on Iwatani. Iwatani hits a head-scissors on Purrazzo. Iwatani dropkicks Purrazzo. Purrazzo eventually runs towards Iwatani. Iwatani dodges Purrazzo's attack attempt. Iwatani hits a Spin-Kick on Purrazzo. Iwatani hit a Dragon Suplex on Purrazzo. Iwatani pins Purrazzo for the win.

Winner: Mayu Iwatani

The American Nightmare, Cody, makes his entrance for an in-ring promo. Cody says that Bullet Club is fine. Cody asks the fans to name a match that made them feel something that didn't include Okada or Jericho. Cody talks about Omega being like an underground band that everyone loves, but no one can name any of his songs. Cody calls Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi a publicity stunt. Cody talks about Kenny calling him a reject from his former company and Kenny being a reject from it's developmental system. Cody brings up the kiss between his wife and Kenny. Kenny Omega makes his entrance holding the head of the bear costume. Omega talks about how Cody should bring up Bullet Club marketing ideas with the leader. Omega says he was confused by Cody's reaction to what happened between himself and Brandi because he thought it was common knowledge that it wasn't the first time that it had happened. Omega talks about the kiss between himself and Brandi being so suspiciously long that he wouldn't be surprised if she wanted to do it again. Cody and Omega exchange strikes. Adam Page , Marty Scurll, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), and Flip Gordon run to the ring to separate Cody and Omega.

They hype Supercard Of Honor as the show comes to a close.

