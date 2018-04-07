CM Punk Jokes Around With Batista (Video), More Andre Battle Royal Participants Announced, Triple H

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Triple H's greatest WrestleMania entrances. The group included his King's entrance at WrestleMania 30 and riding a motorcycle to the ring with Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 33.

- Below, Cathy Kelley revealed five more names for the Andre the Giant Battle Royal: Elias, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Sin Cara, and R-Truth. Kelley then sat down with Carmella to get their nails done and talk WrestleMania. Carmella also spoke about her Dad (who was a wrestler), Bayley's friendship, and working with The New Day during the Mixed Match Challenge. Here is the updated Battle Royal lineup:

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Primo Colon, Zack Ryder, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Goldust, Matt Hardy, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Tye Dillinger, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Sin Cara, R-Truth

- Below is a video of Batista tending to CM Punk who was not a fan of chickpeas in his salad. Batista commented, "CM Punk, Man!! People change!! Win a few world wrestling titles, write a hit marvel comic series, fight in the UFC, and marry a New York Times best selling author and all of the sudden you're too good for chickpeas!" Both former WWE Superstars were making an appearance at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.