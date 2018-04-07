WrestlingInc.com

Matt Hardy Leads Woken Parade In NOLA (Video), Vince McMahon - Jeff Jarrett Video, Johnny Valiant

By Marc Middleton | April 07, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Matt Hardy leading a "Woken" parade on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

- For those who missed it, WWE opened last night's 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71 after being struck by a pickup truck in Ross Township, PA. The graphic can be seen below:


Jeff Jarrett Gets Emotional When Talking About Vince McMahon, First Meeting Bobby Roode (Videos)
- Below are some of the latest WrestleMania 34 Diary videos for 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett:

Jeff Jarrett remembers Owen Hart:

The Jarrett family gets ready for Hall of Fame: WrestleMania Diary

Mr. McMahon gives Jeff Jarrett his Hall of Fame ring: WrestleMania Diary

Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg reflect on their emotional Hall of Fame moments: WrestleMania Diary

