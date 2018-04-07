WrestlingInc.com

29 Superstars Now Official For The Fifth Annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

By Marc Middleton | April 07, 2018

There are now 29 WWE Superstars confirmed for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

Current WWE WrestleMania Betting Odds Has Bad News For Titleholders
See Also
Current WWE WrestleMania Betting Odds Has Bad News For Titleholders

Below is the updated list for the match, which will air during the two-hour Kickoff pre-show on Sunday:

* Kane
* Dolph Ziggler
* Baron Corbin
* Mojo Rawley
* Elias
* Luke Gallows
* Karl Anderson
* R-Truth
* Sin Cara
* Titus O'Neil
* Apollo
* Tyler Breeze
* Fandango
* Tye Dillinger
* Dash Wilder
* Scott Dawson
* Matt Hardy
* Goldust
* Heath Slater
* Rhyno
* Zack Ryder
* Primo Colon
* Shelton Benjamin
* Chad Gable
* Aiden English
* Curt Hawkins
* Bo Dallas
* Curtis Axel
* Mike Kanellis

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WrestleMania 34 Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top