Live Performance At WWE NXT Takeover Tonight, Asuka Trains For WrestleMania 34 (Video), Daniel Bryan

By Marc Middleton | April 07, 2018

- Above is another Asuka WrestleMania 34 Diary with The Empress of Tomorrow preparing for Sunday's match with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- Daniel Bryan's WrestleMania 34 Diary continues in this video with the SmackDown General Manager visiting the trainer's room and the locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which he used when he competed twice at WrestleMania XXX:

WWE NXT 'Takeover: New Orleans' Card For Tonight
WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Card For Tonight

- WWE NXT Loud artist Cane Hill will be performing live at the Smoothie King Center during tonight's NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event. Their "It Follows" and "Lord of Flies" singles are theme songs for the event. Triple H tweeted the following on the performance:



