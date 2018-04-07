Adam Cole On Getting Cheered As A Heel, If There's A 'WWE Style' To Learn, NXT North American Title

Adam Cole spoke with Newsweek before his upcoming matches at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans where he will not only wrestle for the NXT North American Championship, but he'll defend the NXT Tag Titles, as well. Here are some of the highlights:

If there is a "WWE Style" to learn:

"I don't think so, per se. Don't get me wrong, wrestling promotions all over the world, certain fans like different things, certain promoters like different things, there's certain expectations they have. But as for as the 'WWE style,' there's just so many things WWE does so well. It really showcases certain talents to the best of their ability.

For example, the entire process of WWE—whether it's the camera work, or the commentary team, or storytelling—my matches are not much different. I'm wrestling in a very similar style that I did elsewhere, it's just the story and the way it's being projected to the audience comes off so much bigger, it's so much larger than life. That's the one thing that I've been able to take away from. Superstars look like Superstars and it's the biggest thing that I've noticed, the way my matches are shot or the way they are talked about. I've been pretty similar to what I was doing before, I've gotten better in certain things, which is very cool. But as far as me having to adopt a totally new style, I don't think so."

If it's difficult getting cheered as a heel:

"It can be. But I do feel in 2018 that pro wrestling has gone in such a different direction. Before things were so black and white, now it's shades of grey. It's not so much good guys and bad guys, there are people who are put in situations who do the right or wrong things, but people react to them like they are stars. And I feel that creates a really cool wrestling show.

For me, for example, I'm aware lots of times when I go out to perform initially when I come through the curtain, I might get a very positive response, or when I do the 'Adam Cole, Bay Bay.' But lots of times during the matches and the performance is unfolding in front of you, lots of times the crowd will boo me and cheer the guy who is the hero. Lots of times they will go along for that ride with you, but the initial excitement and respect they have for getting to see you or liking what you do. I've come to terms with the fans being appreciative of what I've done over these past 10 years and I'm grateful to them for that, but they also know when I'm being a big ol' jerk. They'll let me know it too [Laughs]."

Being in the 6-man ladder match for the NXT North American Championship:

"It's amazing. First, it's my first WrestleMania weekend and to be involved in that is awesome. And TakeOver: New Orleans, the card is stacked and that match specifically is so crazy that we get to introduce a new championship. The six-man ladder match has six guys that many people feel can win it. Which creates a very cool, exciting match for everybody. If you follow any of the six of us, you know when a ladder is involved, we're going to get the best entertainment we possibly can. The match is going to be special, we're going in there with the intention to steal the show, if not the weekend. We're confident that this ladder match is something that's going to be really, really special. The best part is, everyone on TakeOver has the same mentality we do. They want to have the best, most exciting match that they can, and certainly at WrestleMania they have that mentality, so the real winners are the fans. It's going to be the best weekend for sports entertainment and pro wrestling. It's going to be great. I'm super jazzed to be a part of it, I can't wait."

Cole also discussed the main roster and working with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.