ROH Supercard Of Honor XII Live Coverage: Kenny Omega Vs. Cody, Dalton Castle Vs. Marty Scurll

Welcome to the WrestlingINC's viewing party for ROH Supercard of Honor XII! We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event starting at 7:30pm ET with the Pre-Show on ROH's Facebook page. The main card starts at 8:30pm ET. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Hiroshi Tanahashi (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored (c) vs. The Young Bucks and Flip Gordon (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Kenny King (c) vs. Silas Young (ROH World TV Championship Last Man Standing Match)

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega

* Women of Honor Tournament Finals

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Punishment Martinez

* Kota Ibushi vs. Adam Page

* Chuckie T. vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Mayu Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein (Pre-Show - Women of Honor Tournament Match)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Sumie Sakai (Pre-Show - Women of Honor Tournament Match)