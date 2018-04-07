WWE NXT 'Takeover: New Orleans' Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Kickoff pre-show opens up live from the Smoothie King Center. Charly introduces her panel, Sam Roberts and former NFL player Pat McAfee. The panel goes over tonight's matches and plugs the WWE Network. Charly sends us outside to Kayla Braxton and a bunch of wild fans. Kayla says the Smoothie King Center is sold out for tonight's show. Kayla asks about the NXT Title match and fans chant Aleister Black's name. She asks about the Unsanctioned Match and it's split. Kayla then asks about the NXT Women's Title match and fans go with Ember Moon to retain. We go to a video package for Shayna Baszler vs. Moon.

The panel discusses Baszler vs. Moon as we see the champion and the challenger arriving to the arena earlier today. Sam predicts a title change but McAfee disagrees. Charly says we will be joined by Drew McIntyre on the panel soon. We go to a break. Back from the break and we get a video preview for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match. Adam Cole joins us from backstage and he's holding one of the NXT Tag Team Title belts. Cole confirms he's pulling double duty tonight and says it's a travesty. McAfee and Cole continue their beef and McAfee reveals that the Ladder Match will open the show. Cole rants more about how everyone is out to screw The Undisputed Era but says they will always come out on top. Charly leads us to a video for the Triple Threat tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Titles and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy.