Samoa Joe On When He Found Out WWE Cleared Him, Says Daniel Bryan Is On His Radar

Samoa Joe spoke with Between The Ropes while in New Orleans, which you can see in the video above. Joe has been out with a foot injury since January, but says he's cleared and ready to go.

"[The injury was a] ruptured plantar, kind of a common injury at times for athletes," Joe said. "It's kind of one of those things that just happened, we've gotten healed up and we're good to go."

He was then asked how long it's been since WWE had cleared him.

"So, we've kind of been at that stage for a couple weeks. Now it's just a matter of us coming to terms with some other issues."

By "other issues" Joe meant when would be the right time to bring him back on TV.

"We're negotiating a few things back and forth, so we'll see how it all comes out."

Even though he's cleared to wrestle, Joe wasn't able to build up much a feud with any other Superstars as we near WWE's biggest show of the year. He didn't seem to bothered though, when looking at the big picture.

"Listen, after the road that I've been on just to get here, this by far is one of the smaller stumbling blocks that I've come across," Joe responded. "We're playing the Super Bowl of our industry this week, we're not sure if I'm running. For me it's not that big of a disappointment in the sense that I understand this is not a sprint, this is a marathon and I've been running this race a long time."

The conversation switched to Daniel Bryan who will be tagging with Shane McMahon to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34.

"It's going to be a huge moment for the WWE Universe and an absolutely massive moment for him," Joe said. "He's fought hard to come back and he's definitely done his due diligence and probably gone above and beyond to prove his case. I'm looking forward to seeing him get back in the ring."

When asked if he wanted a crack at Bryan, Joe already seemed ready for a match.

"He's on the radar," Joe responded. "I know that anytime me and Daniel have gotten in the ring it's usually something brutal and spectacular. I wouldn't mind doing it again, I just hope he physically can hold up still."

Again, you can Samoa Joe's full interview in the video above.

