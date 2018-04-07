WWE Spoiler Notes On The Undertaker And Paige

- In an update on The Undertaker, he has been spotted in New Orleans this weekend. There's still no word yet on what kind of interaction Taker will have with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 tomorrow, a match or some sort of confrontation, but it looks like he will be there.

- In another spoiler note from New Orleans, it looks like Paige will be returning as a full-time member of the Total Divas cast. E! cameras have been filming Total Divas material in New Orleans this week and Paige has been very involved in that filming.

Source: PWInsider