WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Video, NXT Title Match 'Tale Of The Tape', Johnny Gargano - Candice LeRae

By Marc Middleton | April 07, 2018

- Above is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and former NFL star Pat McAfee.

- Below is Cathy Kelley's WWE Now live interview with Johnny Gargano and wife Candice LeRae, which was filmed today before "Takeover: New Orleans" began. Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses the Unsanctioned Match to Tommaso Ciampa tonight. The video also features RAW Superstars giving their predictions for Takeover and more.

- WWE posted this "Tale of the Tape" for tonight's Takeover main event between Aleister Black and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas:


