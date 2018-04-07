Roman Reigns On If Brock Lesnar Is Staying With WWE, Who His Next Dream Opponent Would Be, More

Roman Reigns spoke with Planeta Wrestling before his upcoming match against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. Reigns gave an update on how he's feeling before his big match against "The Beast."

"It's good to feel good now because once you step in the ring with Brock, it's not going to feel good," Reigns said. "'Suplex 'City is not fun, Brock is known as one of the best heavyweight combat fighters and brings that with him every time he steps in a WWE ring."

Reigns was then asked if he thought Lesnar would stay with WWE after his WrestleMania match. Reigns said even if he does leave for UFC, it's probably not the last time we see Brock in a WWE ring.

"I like to say 'never say never' as soon as you think something is going to be one way, Vince McMahon and the WWE somehow turns it and surprises everybody," Reigns said. "With his history, if he were to leave, I don't think it will be the last time we see him. Before UFC he was with WWE. Regardless, he's a great businessman and he can obviously juggle both and that deserves respect in its own right. At the end of the day, I know he has a high regard for WWE and he'll do what's best for him."

Reigns was then asked if he could pick his next big opponent who would be? "The Big Dog" went with the recently cleared, Daniel Bryan.

"I think the 'Yes Man,' I don't get to see the guys from SmackDown all that often," Reigns said. "I know Daniel Bryan has been cleared. I'd love to get back in their with Bryan. I'd love to get in there, kind of do what we did back at Fastlane and have that rivalry. Hell, what kind of match would that be, me and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania next year? Hopefully, his health continues to get better and better, the sky's the limit for him. So, I think Daniel Bryan would be a cool opponent."

You can see Reigns' full comments in the video above.

