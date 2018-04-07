Who Became The First Ever ROH Women Of Honor Champion At Tonight's Supercard Of Honor XII?

Sumie Sakai won the ROH Women of Honor Championship against Kelly Klein at tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor XII.
Sakai is the inaugural champion for the division after winning the finals of the WOH Tournament.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title was won in the videos below:
Not wasting any time! Go @SumieSakai!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) April 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/1g4FnQudUZ | https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/3D7jOErTuo
Suplex on the outside and @RealKellyKlein rolls through into the Dragon Sleeper.— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) April 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/1g4FnQudUZ | https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/QamgdHDJXQ
The strength of @RealKellyKlein!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) April 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/1g4FnQudUZ | https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/z5D7rG7zDv
.@SumieSakai with a BRAINBUSTAAAAA!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) April 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/1g4FnQudUZ | https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/FhkXwgiZFz
.@Women_of_Honor has its first champion! Congratulations, @SumieSakai!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) April 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/1g4FnQudUZ | https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/poTdaSRU1T