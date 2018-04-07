WrestlingInc.com

Who Became The First Ever ROH Women Of Honor Champion At Tonight's Supercard Of Honor XII?

By Joshua Gagnon | April 07, 2018

Sumie Sakai won the ROH Women of Honor Championship against Kelly Klein at tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor XII.

Sakai is the inaugural champion for the division after winning the finals of the WOH Tournament.

