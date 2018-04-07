WWE Main Event Recap: Alexander & Ali Team Up, Gallows & Anderson Vs. The Revival



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese

Nese and Ali start the match. Nese sends Ali into the corner. Ali dropkicks Nese. Nese strikes Ali. Daivari is tagged in. Ali ducks a clothesline attempt by Daivari. Daivari drives his hip into Ali. Daivari sends Ali over the top rope to the ring apron. Ali drives his shoulder into Daiavari. Ali connects with a forearm to Nese on the apron. Ali reverses a suplex attempt by Daivari into a roll up for a two count. Nese and Daiavari stomp on Ali in the corner. Ali dodges an attack attempt by Daivari in the corner. Nese is tagged in, as is Alexander. Alexander hits a pair of clotheslines on Nese. Alexander connects with a Back Elbow to Nese. Alexander strikes Daivari. Alexander hits his neuralyzer kick on Nese. Daivari breaks up a pinfall attempt by Alexander on Nese. Ali hits an uppercut on Ali. Ali hits a Tornado DDT on Daivari. Nese clotheslines Ali. Alexander hits the Lumbar Check on Nese. Alexander pins Nese for the win.

Winners: Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander

A video package is shown hyping the tag team match between Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

A recap of Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon's in-ring promo from SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn's promo from SmackDown Live is shown.

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson make their entance. The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder make their entrance.

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Anderson and Wilder start the match. They lock up. Anderson hits a Shoulder Block on Wilder. Dawson tags in as Anderson hits an arm-drag on Wilder. Dawson hits a Scoop Slam on Anderson. Anderson hits an arm-drag on Dawson. Gallows is tagged in. Dawson kicks Gallows. Anderson hits a Back Drop on Wilder as Gallows hits a Back Drop on Dawson. Anderson clotheslines Wilder out of the ring. Gallows clotheslines Dawson out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Gallows kicks Dawson in the face as we return from the commercial break. Gallows hits a Pump-Handle Slam on Dawson. Gallows splashes Dawson. Wilder breaks a pinfall attempt by Gallows on Dawson. Anderson sends Wilder out of the ring. Wilder pulls Anderson out of the ring. Wilder tags in. Wilder and Dawson hit their Shatter Machine finisher on Gallows. Wilder pins Gallows for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson)

A recap from RAW featuring the physical altercation between the team of Rhonda Rousey & RAW GM Kurt Angle and the team of RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon & WWE COO Triple H is shown.

A recap of the brawl between Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar from RAW is shown to close the show.



