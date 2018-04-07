Title Changes Hands At Tonight's ROH Supercard Of Honor XII

Silas Young won the ROH World TV Championship against Kenny King at tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor XII.
This is Silas Young's second time winning the title. King won it back in February. Before the match, Austin Aries showed up and said he wants to face whoever won the title.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
