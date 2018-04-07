WWE NXT Takeover Attendance, Ronda Rousey Supports Shayna Baszler (Photos), Drew McIntyre Update

- Drew McIntyre appeared on the WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" pre-show and talked about how he's been rehabbing his torn biceps and hopes to return to the ring soon. McIntyre also talked about having his eye on Andrade "Cien" Almas for payback from "Takeover: WarGames" but also said he would re-ignite his feud with Aleister Black and take NXT to new heights with their matches, if Black were to win the NXT Title, which he did. Above is video from the appearance.

- Mauro Ranallo announced a sold-out crowd of 13,955 fans in attendance at the Smoothie King Center for the "Takeover: New Orleans" event.

- Ronda Rousey was in attendance at Takeover with fellow "Horsewoman" Jessamyn Duke to cheer on their friend Shayna Baszler, who defeated Ember Moon to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Below are shots of Rousey from Baszler's entrance and the post-match celebration: