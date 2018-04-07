WrestlingInc.com

Who Won Between Kenny Omega And Cody Rhodes At ROH Supercard Of Honor XII?

By Joshua Gagnon | April 07, 2018

Cody defeated Kenny Omega at tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor XII. The finish came when The Young Bucks came out to the ring and attempted to superkick Cody, they missed, and nailed Omega. Cody would hit cross rhodes for the pinfall victory.

You can see how the match went down in the videos below:










