Sound Off Reactions To Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 34

Yesterday we asked if Brock Lesnar would retain the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, and not surprisingly, you all said no. With Lesnar's contract up and potentially heading off to UFC it seems like Reigns will leave WrestleMania as champion. A couple of you are holding out hope Lesnar will end up winning the match and then just relinquishing it sometime afterwards.

Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the top comments:

nightmare:

"The Universal Title is 100% changing hands, even Charlotte has better chance of retaining her title than Brock."

Richard Rood:

"We all know where this going. However, I think it would be one of the best "swerves" ever if Lesnar were to win. The fans would be shocked, the Reigns haters would have their feet in their mouths, and Lesnar relinquishing the title to go back to UFC would be an intriguing storyline for a later comeback to WWE. It won't happen but one can dream."

Scrooge McDuck Yeah!:

"Samoa Joe will interfere to hit the muscle buster on Reigns to aid Lesnar to retain, and then Lesnar will vacate the title by leaving it in the middle of the ring while smirking and laughing at Reigns."

Andrew:

"Considering Brock will be out of the company on Monday I think it's safe to say Roman wins the title. Oh, and Roman gets booed for it."

