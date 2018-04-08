Chris Jericho On WWE Not Announcing John Cena Vs. The Undertaker At WrestleMania 34

Recently on Talk Is Jericho, pro wrestling great Chris Jericho previewed WWE WrestleMania 34. Among other things, Jericho talked about whether a match between John Cena and The Undertaker will take place at 'The Showcase Of The Immortals' this year. Also, shared his own fantasy booking for such a match.

With The Undertaker never responding to Cena's calls to action on WWE programming in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, the wrestleverse has been left guessing as to what type of confrontation, if any, we will see between Cena and The Undertaker on 'The Grandest Stage Of Them All'. According to Jericho, Cena versus The Undertaker will happen at WrestleMania 34. The match was just never confirmed because it would not have resulted in more WWE Network subscriptions and the question of whether 'The Phenom' will show up at all has created great intrigue in its own right.

"There might be a match of Undertaker versus John Cena because John Cena [has] been calling for it. Let's take a little detour. Chances are that the match is going to happen. Chances are that Vince [McMahon] didn't want Undertaker to waste an entrance on RAW." Jericho continued, "I think that, knowing Vince, he's probably thinking, 'people are going to buy this show either way and the tease of Cena coming in week after week, 'where's Underaker?' No response. 'Where's Undertaker?' Everybody knows, even though they don't know, that Undertaker's going to come out and you get your big entrance and that sort of thing.'"

In Jericho's learned opinion, The Undertaker should defeat Cena at WrestleMania. Jericho went on to say that 'The Deadman' should not lose another match for the rest of his WWE career.

"Listen, guys, from what I know and what Jack Slade knows, which is lots, 99% on my part, there will be Cena versus Undertaker." Jericho added, "I have a theory. Undertaker should not lose at WrestleMania ever again. 'The streak' is done. He lost to Brock [Lesnar]. He lost to Roman [Reigns]. He does not need to be losing to John Cena. Cena right now, he's about to become, I'm not going to say 'the next Rock', but we know he [has] got Blockers, he's a star, and Duke Nukem, and Transformers. Cena is going to lose, as he should, because, at this point, if Undertaker's going to be effective as a performer, he should never lose again. Ever. Yeah, he lost his match and he lost his other one to the heir apparent, the prodigal son of Roman Reigns. After that, he should beat everybody! If he's going to continue wrestling, my opinion Taker beats Cena in a match of 1,000 false finishes."

