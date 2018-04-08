Impact Wrestling Announces New Redemption PPV Main Event Following Alberto El Patron's Release

On last night's House of Hardcore event it was announced the new main event for Impact's Redemption PPV (April 22) will be Austin Aries vs. Rey Fenix vs. Pentagon Jr. for the Impact World Championship. Below is the update card:

* Austin Aries (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix (Impact World Championship)

* Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams (Impact X Division Championship)

BREAKING: As announced on @HouseofHardcore (HERE: https://t.co/kg7Q1HZ5MC), the main event of Redemption on April 22nd on PPV will now be @AustinAries vs. @ReyFenixMx vs. @PENTAELZEROM for the IMPACT World Championship. pic.twitter.com/xlXZ9r8Uo6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 8, 2018

You can watch the Clip of The Belt Collector himself @AustinAries make the announcement HERE: https://t.co/Pz0BgDjh5c — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 8, 2018

The original main event was scheduled to be Aries vs. Alberto El Patron for the the title, but last night Impact announced El Patron's contract had been terminated due to his no-show of Friday's Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling Twitch TV event. Patron did appear at a press conference on Friday afternoon where he and Aries had a physical scuffle to hype their their PPV match.

IMPACT Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its agreement with Alberto El Patron, effective immediately. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 8, 2018

One source claimed to PWInsider that Patron said he was sick, but word going around the locker room was that he blew the show off. Another story going around New Orleans was Patron and Impact boss Ed Nordholm were staying in the same hotel and Ed tried to check on Patron, but was unable to do so. There was said to be great concern among people in the company over Alberto's well-being on Friday night, so much that there was talk at one point of calling the police for a wellness check.

@KOllomani contributed to this article.