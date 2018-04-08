WrestlingInc.com

Dana White On Why He's Going To WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss Vs. Nia Jax, CSR - WrestleMania 34 Picks

By Joshua Gagnon | April 08, 2018

- Above recaps the rivalry between WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax as the two will meet later today at WrestleMania 34. Bliss and Mickie James have been playing "mean girls" throughout this story and have continuously made fun of Jax's appearance.

- At last night's post-UFC 223 Press Conference, UFC President Dana White said he planned on going to WrestleMania to support Ronda Rousey as she teams up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. White also noted he didn't know Brock Lesnar was on the WrestleMania card and that Lesnar said his intention is to return to the UFC.


- Below is this week's CSR (exclusively on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel) featuring Justin LaBar, Josh Isenberg, and Juice Springsteen. The guys give their WrestleMania 34 picks presented by WrestleRumble.com where you can win up to $1000 predicting tonight's winners.

