WWE Star Gets Heated With Ronda Rousey's Husband (Video), John Cena - Blockers Premiere Video, More

- Wrestling Inc. reader Ellis Bussey passed along the video above of John Cena at Friday's Blockers premiere in New Orleans. Cena conducted a Q&A after the screening.

- Cena also surprised 28 children with the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Saturday. Cena inducted the kids into WWE's Circle of Champions at a luncheon at Mardi Gras World. Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks, Natalya, JoJo and Dana Warrior were also at the event.

- Alicia Fox was involved in a verbal altercation with UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne, who is the husband of Ronda Rousey, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans. It's not known what started the argument, although Fox could be heard telling Browne that he's "rude." The Sun posted the video below of the altercation, which ended with Fox pushing away the camera:



