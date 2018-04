Full Tournament Results From WrestleMania 34 Axxess Day 3

Below are the updated list of WrestleMania 34 Axxess tournament results from Saturday, which set up the title matches for today - Lio Rush vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Akira Tozawa vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, Moustache Mountain vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era and Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Tournaments Finals results from Axxess Day 3:

WWE UK Title Invitational Finals

* Lio Rush defeated Drew Gulak

NXT North American Title Invitational Semi-finals

* Akira Tozawa defeated Chris Dijak

NXT Tag Team Title Invitational Finals

* Moustache Mountain defeated TM61

NXT Women's Title Invitational Finals

* Dakota Kai defeated Peyton Royce

Tournaments Semi-Finals results from Axxess Day 3:

WWE UK Title Invitational Semi-finals

* Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews

* Lio Rush defeated Lince Dorado

NXT North American Title Invitational Semi-finals

* Chris Dijak defeated Hideo Itami

* Akira Tozawa defeated Fabian Aichner

NXT Tag Team Title Invitational Semi-finals

* TM61 defeated Forgotten Sons

* Moustache Mountain defeated Street Profits

NXT Women's Title Invitational Semi-finals

* Dakota Kai defeated Nikki Cross

* Peyton Royce defeated Kairi Sane

Tournaments results from Axxess Day 2:

WWE UK Title Invitational First Round

* Lince Dorado defeated Raul Mendoza

* Mark Andrews defeated Zack Gibson

NXT North American Title Invitational First Round

* Chris Dijak defeated Ariya Daivari

* Hideo Itami defeated Wolfgang

NXT Tag Team Title Invitational First Round

* Forgotten Sons defeated SAnitY

* TM61 defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

NXT Women's Title Invitational First Round

* Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans

* Peyton Royce defeated Candice LeRae

Tournaments results from Axxess Day 1:

WWE UK Title Invitational First Round

* Lio Rush defeated Buddy Murphy

* Drew Gulak defeated Dan Matha

NXT North American Title Invitational First Round

* Fabian Aichner defeated Jason Kincaid

* Akira Tozawa defeated Kona Reeves

NXT Tag Team Title Invitational First Round

* Moustache Mountain defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

* Street Profits defeated Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude

NXT Women's Title Invitational First Round

* Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah

* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair