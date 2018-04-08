Adam Cole On The Undisputed Era's Big Night, EC3 Wants All The WWE Gold (Video), Johnny Gargano

- Above is new video of Ethan Carter III after the WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at "Takeover: New Orleans" last night, which was won by Adam Cole. EC3 talks to Kayla Braxton about bouncing back and says what makes him different is that when he fails, he doesn't fail twice. EC3 says he wants the NXT North American Title and he's going to take it, then go for the NXT Title. EC3 says then he's going to the main roster and plans on holding every title in the company because he is the best guy anywhere.

- Johnny Gargano is back on the NXT roster after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the Unsanctioned main event of last night's Takeover event. Below is post-show video of Gargano backstage with wife Candice LeRae:

- The Undisputed Era retained the NXT Tag Team Titles and won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at Takeover when Roderick Strong turned on partner WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Strong then posed with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly to end the segment. Below is post-show video of Cathy Kelley trying to get comments from the group along with shots from the match and comments from Cole and Strong: