Elias Performs With Jeff Jarrett (Video), Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar 'Tale Of The Tape', Saints

By Marc Middleton | April 08, 2018

- Above is another WrestleMania 34 Diary video for 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, featuring video from a "Table For 3" filming with Elias and "Road Dogg" BG James.

- WWE posted this video of Vic Joseph visiting the New Orleans Saints training facility to get WrestleMania 34 predictions from some of the Saints players:

- Below is a "Tale of the Tape" graphic for tonight's WrestleMania 34 main event with Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:


