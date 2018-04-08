Elias Performs With Jeff Jarrett (Video), Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar 'Tale Of The Tape', Saints

- Above is another WrestleMania 34 Diary video for 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, featuring video from a "Table For 3" filming with Elias and "Road Dogg" BG James.
- WWE posted this video of Vic Joseph visiting the New Orleans Saints training facility to get WrestleMania 34 predictions from some of the Saints players:
- Below is a "Tale of the Tape" graphic for tonight's WrestleMania 34 main event with Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:
TONIGHT. @WWERomanReigns. @BrockLesnar. WHO is walking out of #WrestleMania as #UniversalChampion? pic.twitter.com/BnZcpLvTF0— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018