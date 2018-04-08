WWE Legend Reportedly Assaulted At WrestleCon, Daniel Bryan Diary Videos, WWE Fan Couple Hooked Up

- Above and below are more WrestleMania 34 Diary videos for Daniel Bryan with a recreation of his WrestleMania XXX entrance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Bryan surprising wife Brie Bella at her WrestleMania Axxess session.

- There was an incident between WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts and New Japan Pro Wrestling star Harry Smith at WrestleCon in New Orleans on Saturday, according to PWInsider. Witness reported that Smith walked up to the table where Jake was signing autographs at and without saying a word, threw a hot cup of coffee in Jake's face. Security quickly cleared the area and police were called but Smith, son to late WWE Legend Davey Boy Smith, left the building before police could speak with him. We will keep you updated on more details as they are available.

- WWE posted this video of Mike Rome hooking up two fans at WrestleMania 34 Axxess because they were dressed for tonight's WWE Title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and champion AJ Styles: