Alberto El Patron Videos Before No-Showing Impact Vs. Lucha Underground

As noted, Alberto El Patron has been released from Impact Wrestling due to no-showing Friday's Lucha Underground vs. Impact Twitch TV event in New Orleans. One source claimed to PWInsider that Patron said he was sick, but word going around the locker room was that he blew the show off. He did appear at a press conference on Friday afternoon where he and Impact World Champion Austin Aries had a physical scuffle to hype their Redemption pay-per-view match on April 22nd.

Earlier that day, Patron was at WrestleCon to sign autographs and take photos at the Impact Wrestling table. You can see in the video above him talking with Josh Mathews, who was live streaming the event on Impact Wrestling's Twitch channel. El Patron seemed in good spirits while talking with Mathews and interacting with fans.

Impact World Champion Austin Aries was scheduled to face Patron in the main event at Redemption on April 22, which is obviously no longer going to happen. Instead, it will be Aries vs. Rey Fenix vs. Pentagon Jr. for the title.

Below is another video from Friday where El Patron did an interview along with Carlito and Savio Vega. El Patron appeared to be in good sprits when he's shown at the 1:00 mark.