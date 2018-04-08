Potential Spoiler ** Big Name Seen At WrestleMania Hotel

According to PWInsider, Rey Mysterio was spotted at WWE's hotel for WrestleMania this morning. Mysterio was in the area for WrestleCon, but he finished up those dates yesterday. No word on if he'll be actually appearing on tonight's show as Mysterio tore his bicep in February in Waterbury, Connecticut for Northeast Wrestling.

At the end of last month, Rey Mysterio appeared on Below The Belt, which is hosted by former UFC Heavyweight Brendan Schaub. The former WWE Champion addressed rumors that he would be appearing at WrestleMania this year.

"Unfortunately I just suffered a torn bicep three weeks ago," Mysterio said. "I opted not to get surgery. It's a full tear, but I'm just going to sit back, do some therapy for it and hopefully I'll be back next month."

As of last month, Mysterio was reportedly still in talks with WWE to make a return.