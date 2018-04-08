Triple H On WrestleMania Mindset, Johnny Gargano Vs. Tommaso Ciampa, WWE HOF, UK Tournament

After NXT TakeOver: New Orleans finished up, Triple H spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" on WrestleMania, TakeOver, the WWE Hall of Fame, and the upcoming UK Championship Tournament.

Going from overseeing an NXT event to preparing for a match at WrestleMania:

"It's a different vibe. Shawn [Michaels] and I were talking earlier in the 'Gorilla position' about the different mindset. When you're doing it yourself, there is a control level. When somebody is doing it, you can do all the prep you want, and then you can either watch it fall apart or watch a grand slam. The show we try to put together for WrestleMania is different. You just adapt to it."

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa:

"Gargano and Ciampa, that was magic. It was done with passion, emotion, and feel. To me, that was the art of what we do."

Joking about the length of the WWE Hall of Fame:

"Next year, it's going to be a contest between the Hall of Fame and 'Mania to see which is longer. The reason we do it on Friday now is so we can get it done before WrestleMania."

See Also Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Reveal Who They Think Is The Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time

What the WWE UK Championship Tournament will look like:

"The first day will be a full-on U.K. tournament. The winner of that tournament will go on the next day to face the U.K. champion. That second day's card will be a combined U.K./NXT event. There will be NXT champions and stars blended in. I see the U.K. brand linked to NXT."

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.