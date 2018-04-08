WrestlingInc.com

Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles And Other WWE Stars Comment On WrestleMania 34 (Videos)

By Joshua Gagnon | April 08, 2018

- Above, WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss talked about four years ago when she was in Triple H's entrance at WrestleMania 30. Bliss also commented on how she plans to handle her opponent, Nia Jax.

"Well, you know with Nia, we're former best friends," Bliss said. "I know I'm not bigger than her, I know I'm not stronger than here, but I know her. I know her weaknesses and insecurities. If I can't break her down physically, I'll gonna have to break her down mentally."

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz spoke about WrestleMania and his upcoming match against Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. Miz said it's "The year of The Miz" and no one is taking the title away from him, especially tonight.


- WWE Champion AJ Styles talked facing Shinsuke Nakamura and how it's time to "put up or shut up." Styles also commented on how it's a dream match because we never thought it would take place in WWE.


- Roman Reigns spoke about his mindset and how he's feeling before taking on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at tonight's PPV.

"Feel good, you know what I mean? God woke me up," Reigns said. "Today's my day. Probably not going to feel this good after. Last time I wrestled Brock, I was in a lot of pain for months after."


- WWE caught up with Bayley who discussed the first-ever Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal and what it will be like to face Sasha Banks. Bayley says things are a little awkward with them right now, but she hopes Sasha will take her seriously tonight as she plans on throwing out anybody who stands in her way.



