Special WrestleMania 34 Entrance For Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins - Cathy Kelley Video, Artwork

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring artwork for WrestleMania 34.
- Below is Cathy Kelley's live WWE Now interview with Seth Rollins from earlier today in New Orleans.
- Shinsuke Nakamura will have a special entrance for his WrestleMania 34 match with WWE Champion AJ Styles tonight. Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, who was at WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" last night, will be performing Nakamura's entrance tonight. Below are comments from Cooper and WWE Music:
31 years ago, I let loose a python at #WrestleMania III. Tonight, @hurricanenita and her guitar let loose @WWE SuperStar @ShinsukeN's entrance theme at WrestleMania 34 #SickThings pic.twitter.com/Q6KeSuFWaQ— Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) April 8, 2018
.@ShinsukeN always works to #MakeAnEntrance — and tonight at #WrestleMania,@hurricanenita helps make it happen. https://t.co/Lssaj6Wbwc— WWE Music Group (@WWEMusic) April 8, 2018