Special WrestleMania 34 Entrance For Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins - Cathy Kelley Video, Artwork

By Marc Middleton | April 08, 2018

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring artwork for WrestleMania 34.

- Below is Cathy Kelley's live WWE Now interview with Seth Rollins from earlier today in New Orleans.

Shinsuke Nakamura on Connecting with WWE Fans Despite Language Barrier, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles
- Shinsuke Nakamura will have a special entrance for his WrestleMania 34 match with WWE Champion AJ Styles tonight. Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, who was at WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" last night, will be performing Nakamura's entrance tonight. Below are comments from Cooper and WWE Music:



