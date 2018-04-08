Dana White Says Brock Lesnar Is Still Under Contract With UFC

In the video above, Dana White was asked directly if Brock Lesnar has signed with the UFC. Lesnar's deal with WWE is set to expire after WrestleMania 34, but White says Lesnar is actually under contract with UFC right now.

"No, that's not one-hundred percent, I mean, he's still under contract with the UFC, but we have not signed him to a fight," White said. "He's still under contract with us, he still has fights on his deal. He just has to get into the USADA pool."

Lesnar has just over six months from his previous suspension with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that he would have to fulfill before re-entering the pool so he could then fight. The suspension was frozen after he retired from MMA in 2016 after UFC 200.

At last night's UFC 223 Post-Fight Press Conference, White was asked if could clarify how Lesnar is under contract for both WWE and UFC.

"He retired from UFC, retired from MMA."

White was asked if the deal that he signed for UFC 200 was for multiple fights.

"I think so, I don't remember exactly, but yeah, Brock still has a contract with us."

Finally, White was asked if Lesnar had told him he wants to get back to UFC.

"He wants to come back, yeah."

Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at tonight's PPV.